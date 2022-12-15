Girls Hoops: EG Beats Cumberland, 57-31, in Season Opener

Above: Alex Mega goes for an easy layup. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com).

A win is a nice way to start off the season. With a final score of 57-31, the EG Girls Basketball team looked good against Cumberland. There were nerves on both sides, but that didn’t show in the 46 to 20 score at the half. Of course, having senior Alex Mega shooting threes for you is not a bad thing. And she didn’t even play the whole game. Mega scored 1,000 points as a junior – she needs to score more than 1,526 to top the school record.

It helps that the Avengers were dropped down to Division 2 this season after several challenging seasons in D1.

“I think being in D2 is huge for us. It’s much more competitive for us,” said Coach Dave Maccarone. “We’re more even with the D2 teams than the D1 teams.”