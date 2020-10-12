Girls, Boys XC: Fahys Shatters Course Record

Above: Reese Fahys finishes the course Saturday with a record “destroying” time of 17:43. Photo credit: Lily Stark

EG hosted Cranston West and Coventry for a duel meet Saturday, the first official meet at EGHS this season and new Avenger Reese Fahys wasted no time, breaking a three-year best time for the course by a whopping 51 seconds. Fahys, a sophomore, moved to EG in September, after an illustrious running career in New Jersey.

Both the girls and boys teams ran well Saturday despite brutal wind, with 9 of the top 11 finishes going to the EG girls and 6 out of the top 10 for the boys.

Fahys finished the course in 17:43. The fastest previous time was 18:34 by Randi Burr of Westerly in 2017. Rylee Shunney finished with a time of 18:37, just three seconds off the previous record, and coming in third was freshman Ava Peters, at 20:15.

“They’ve been training well together,” said Coach Erin Terry of Fahys and Shunney. “Ever since Reese has come, it’s kind of just elevated the bar for everyone.”

For the boys, Jack Lombardi held a commanding lead through the race, finishing first at 16:18. Jacob Connolly came in second at 16:35, and Nick Martin finished third with 16:54.

“Our boys did exceptionally well,” said Boys Coach Peter Dion. Lombardi, a senior, was 3rd All State last year.

“He represents East Greenwich very well. A great student, nice person, works really really hard. He’s a very good captain,” Dion said. “We’ve got a good team.”

Beyond winning, he said, “I’m just glad we get to do it. These kids go to practice every day. Besides their academics and their families, this is all they want to do. They just want to run.”

EG Cross Country teams will be competing in meets at home the next two Saturdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.