Girls, Boys Track & Field Place 2nd, 4th at Divisionals 

Above: Girls Indoor Track team at the 2023 Division meet. Submitted photo

By Morgan Walsh

Championship season is off to the races for East Greenwich High School’s Indoor Track and Field team. This past Saturday (1/28/23) both Boys and Girls teams competed in a divisional meet at Providence Career and Technical Academy, placing 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Last year the EG girls won divisions. While the team hoped for a repeat, they were upset by Mount Hope in a close 134.5-125 final. This was Mount Hope’s first time winning divisionals in more than 20 years.

“I was very proud of Mount Hope and their performance,” said Coach Topalian, the team’s head coach. “I was even more proud of our girls’ performance for the day.”

During the meet, 11 members for the girl’s track team achieved their personal bests in their events. Despite not heading home with the divisional trophy, the girl’s team had plenty of headgear from their outstanding performances.

All of the girl’s relay teams, the 4×200, 4×400, and 4×800, finished first in the division. Other events were packed with top divisional finishers. This year the RIIL changed their scoring system. Top 8 individuals gained points for their team, while top 6 were awarded with medals.

Starting with running events, in the 55-meter dash Stella Ruff placed 2nd in the Division, followed by Grace Clark in 7th. Jillian Tracey and Lily Shaugnessy had a one-two punch in the 55m hurdles, placing 1st and 2nd. Grace Casey placed 5th in the 300m dash, with Stella Ruff taking a 3rd place finish. In the 600 m run, Rylee Shunney took 1st place in the all division and Morgan Walsh 6th. The 1000m was tightly packed with Alicia Chen, Ava Peters, and Ella Mayaum finishing 4th, 5th, and 6th respectively. Similarly, in the 1500m Rylee Shunney took first, Ella Maybuam 4th, Ava Peters 6th, and Morgan Walsh 7th. Emily Clark took on the 3000m to place 3rd.

On the field, Lily Shaughnessy placed 4th in the Long Jump and Jillian Tracy 8th.

Additionally, Tracy and Shaughnessy broke into the EGHS’s top 10 girl’s track and field record list. Tracy holds 5th for the 55 hurdles, and Shaughnessy is in 8th for the long jump.

The Boys team also had an outstanding performance, with 16 personal bests for their team members. The team had hopes of being the divisional runner ups, but was neck and neck with West Warwick, resulting in some critical points lost.

“Really couldn’t have asked for more,” said sprint coach Tony McQueen, “They did above and beyond what we could ask for them. At the end of the day the outcome was as it was, but they really gave it their all.”

Topalian agreed. “Everybody ran with heart, everybody ran with passion, as a coaching staff you could not ask for more,” he said.

For top performances, Robert Brooks placed 7th in the 55m dash. In the 300m Evan Berthiaume, Jason Diluro, Robert Brooks, and Griffin Meacham placed 4th, 5th, 6th, and 8th respectively. In the 1000m, Nick Martin placed 2nd. Brody Fahys took 8th in the 1500m. Justin Distefano, Luke Allen, and Timothy Lynch placed 5th, 6th, and 7th in the 3000m.

On the field Borys Carrison placed 6th in the long jump. The relay teams also fared well with the 4x200m coming in 3rd, 4×400 in 6th, and 4×800 in 4th.

The Boys team also had a hefty amount of athletes who broke into East Greenwich High School’s top 10 list. Borys Carrison took 6th in the school’s long jump record log. Ryan Damico holds 5th place in the 55m hurdles, while Robert Brooks is in 8th for the 55m. Evan Berthiaume ties for 3rd in the 300m, followed by Jason Diluro taking 10th.

As championship season continues, the team looks forward to Class Championships Saturday, Feb. 4, as well as the Rhode Island State Meet Feb 18.

Morgan Walsh is a senior at East Greenwich High School.