Garden Club Works Magic Outside Swift

by | Oct 13, 2021

Above: The Cindy-Wood Garden Club planting outside of Swift Community Center.

The Cindy-Wood Garden Club transformed a patch of dirt at the entrance to Swift Gym into a stunning garden. Nine club members worked quickly, completing a three-season planting just before another rainstorm. They planted sedum, daisies, catmint, guara, petunias, decorative kale, spirea, inkberry and several other perennials. Next spring colorful annuals will fill in any bare spots. The club designed the garden and paid for the plants. Members will maintain the space, as they do plantings at the library and the sculpture garden at the top of King Street.

Cindy-Wood Garden Club membership is open to anyone interested in gardening and the environment. If you’d like to join us for workshops, garden lectures and trips, email Arlene Roberti at [email protected].

