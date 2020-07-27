Funeral Procession for Sgt. Callan Tuesday

EG Police Sergeant Christopher L. Callan will be laid to rest Tuesday at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, following his untimely death last week while parachuting in Connecticut. A procession will leave from the EG Police Department at 176 First Avenue at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday. The procession will travel through East Greenwich via Main Street, stopping at Camp Fogarty on South County Trail for a brief ceremony then continuing on to Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Callan was a 15-year veteran of the EG Police Department. He’d served in the military before that and was an active member of the Rhode Island National Guard at the time of his death. You can read more about Sgt. Callan HERE.