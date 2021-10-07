Fundraisers Set for Student Injured in Car Accident

The student injured when he was hit by a car driven by another student at dismissal time Monday at East Greenwich High School remains hospitalized and has had multiple surgeries, according to a friend of the family. Friends have organized a couple of fundraisers for the family to help them cover expenses – one at a restaurant and one online.

Because the student’s father works at Condesa on Route 2 in West Warwick, that restaurant is holding a “Tacos for a Cause” night on Monday, Oct. 11.

“Help us help the Aguilar family in their time of need,” a flyer about the event reads.

The Mexican food restaurant is offering a $12 meal – two tacos, rice, refritos, and a soda – from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with half of the proceeds going to the Aguilar family. Customers should mention Tacos for a Cause when ordering. The restaurant is also has a donation box set up for donations to the family.

Condesa Restaurante Mexicana is located at 721 Quaker Lane in West Warwick; (401) 828-1005.

Additionally, a GoFundMe has also been established for the student and his family. You can find the link HERE.