Friends New & Old Come Together at Community Meal

That Community Services Department – it really knows how to order up a picture-perfect fall day for an outdoor picnic. Not too shabby for the first all-community luncheon. More than 120 lunches were served, by volunteers and Community Service employees, including members of the Parks crew who are more accustomed to mowing and field maintenance than serving pumpkin bisque and pouring lemonade (fyi, they did a great job!).
Here are some photos from what EG News hopes will be an annual event:
From left, Jack Demus, Sharon Smith, Jeannine Anderson, Francesa Renigaldo, Joyce Neville and Gene Burgess.
From left, Sparrows Point residents Nancy Lambert, Joann McGuirk, Tess Ingham, Pat Waldeck and Dorothy Horan.
From left, Mary Cardi, Larry O’Brien, Diann O’Brien, Linda Brown, and Norman & Micheline Nilsen.
From left, TOPS members Marie Valliere, Margot Bucci and Angela Henderson.
From left, John Faye, Tammy Macera, Steve Macera and Shirley Johnson.
CindyWood Garden Club members, from left, Carolyn Payne, Nanci Kleber, Suzanne Wind, Alice Martin, Benita Petres and Marcia Pearce.
Cherie Borges, Vilma Pezzullo, Angela DiMarco, and Evelyn O’Hearn.
Bob Houghtaling, Elaine Arts, Kathy Sullivan, Cyndi Rego, Mr. Battista, Susan Battista and Bill Henry.
Parks & Rec crew, from left, Eric Sartwell, Bill Pagliarini, James Bandarra, Tom Geuss, Charlie Phillips (town carpenter), Jake Leander, and Greg Johnson (standing).
From left, Irene Boutote, Cam Craybas, Nancy Borden, Gloria Walker, Town Manager Andy Nota, Charlotte Dumas and Alan Clarke.
From left, Stephen McNamara, Paula McNamara, Betty McCool, Dixon McCool, Nancy Eaton, and Carol Allin.
From left, Katie Gressle, Laura & Mike Sullivan, and Cherie Borges.
Luncheon volunteers, from left, Rose Pembroke, Bill Schoettler, Mary Lou Schoettler, Deb Nuebler and Deb Giroux.
Cousins Karin Lukowicz and Alan Clarke catch up.
Norman and Sue Whelan, Elizabeth McNamara and Leigh Curtin-Wilding.
Laura Sullivan visits with Gene and Charlotte Dumas after lunch.
Reckless Blues performed during the lunch.
The EG Community Meal on Academy Field.
Fr. Tim Rich from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offers a prayer before the meal.
With Town Manager Andy Nota watching, Senior Services meal coordinator Judy Karam high fives Community Services Director Andy Wade after the lunch.
