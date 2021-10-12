Friends New & Old Come Together at Community Meal

That Community Services Department – it really knows how to order up a picture-perfect fall day for an outdoor picnic. Not too shabby for the first all-community luncheon. More than 120 lunches were served, by volunteers and Community Service employees, including members of the Parks crew who are more accustomed to mowing and field maintenance than serving pumpkin bisque and pouring lemonade (fyi, they did a great job!).

Here are some photos from what EG News hopes will be an annual event: