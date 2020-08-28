Free at Last

It’s important to remember

Something never gone away

Four hundred years of anguish

Lived every single day

And while time marches slowly

We all must take a stand

So many summers ago

Martin’s words aroused a land

Fear not the many changes

That all must come true

America is for everyone

Now stand up and renew

Our promise for equality

And moving from the past

When this is all accomplished

We’ll be Free at Last

Friday is the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s March on Washington. While many were behind this event, Reverend King’s words still resound. John Lewis spoke there. Bob Dylan performed as well. Much progress has occurred, but much more is necessary. Please take a moment to recognize the difference between our platonic ideals and what is practiced. George Floyd’s death has brought this to the top of our consciousness.

All too often the nation settles back down after a flurry of protests occur following an incident (often a death) involving race. In fact, simple solutions like blaming the police are used to assuage the populace. Systemic racism calls for systemic changes (in many areas).

We are presently dealing with coexisting pandemics. Soon a vaccine will render one to the background. As for the other plague, racism, well, we will have to find remedies in our hearts.

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a lover of poetry and a longtime social justice warrior.



