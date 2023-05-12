Foundation Named for Local Toddler Raises Money for Cancer Research

Nicholas Richard Collins died just shy of his third birthday from a rare leukemia

The Nicholas Richard Collins Superhero Foundation will hold its first annual NRC Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown.

The event is in memory of EG resident Nicholas Collins who lost his battle with a rare form of Non-DS Acute Megakaryoblastic Leukemia (AMKL) on April 16, 2022, just before his third birthday.

“He was this deliciously mischievous, playful, strong-willed little firework of a spirit,” said Tera Kull, Nicholas’ aunt, and president of the foundation. “When he joined our family, it felt like completion.”

Kull recalls her nephew playing with her children in what she described as “rough and tumble play,” leading to the typical bumps and bruises associated with a toddler. However, those marks on Nicholas’ body would be much more significant than anyone in the family thought.

Due to the concern of Nicholas’ pediatrician, blood tests were done, which resulted in the AMKL diagnosis that led the family to Boston Children’s Hospital for inpatient treatment in July 2021. Despite rounds of chemotherapy, stem cell transplants at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and other treatments, Nicholas lost his battle with cancer just 10 months after being diagnosed.

Now, the family is trying to help those in a similar situation through a foundation that donates all proceeds directly to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Our mission is really simple,” Kull said. “We’re looking for more time. And that’s time for these pediatric oncology patients to be kids and more time for their families to have and hold them.”

Currently, the foundation is on track to meet its goal of donating $50,000 to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on June 1, which is also Nicholas’ birthday.

While the golf outing sold out in just 11 days, seats are still available for the following dinner. Also, $10,000 drawing has met its limit. However, anyone wishing to participate virtually in the silent auction or donate to the foundation can visit the website HERE.

Local Support

Kull mentioned that the support from local businesses and community members leads her to believe that they may be able to pledge even more money next year and could host other events, such as a gala.

With local businesses like the Martucci Group sponsoring parts of Monday’s event, Kull described how grateful she is for the support. However, she said that the family had received support from the EG community for a long time.

“The teachers have been unbelievable, above and beyond supportive of my brother and his family,” Kull said. Nicholas’ older sister is in the EG school system and has received assistance from teachers outside the classroom. Kull said that EG teachers dropped off school supplies for Nicholas’ sister, checked in with the family, and some even delivered lasagna.

“We’re new to the scene as a first-year 501c3, but like the fight Nicholas put up against his disease – we’re small but mighty and we’re putting in hard work to make an impact in the lives of children and their families faced with a harrowing pediatric AML diagnosis,” she said in a statement.