Foundation Looking to Provide 3,000+ Turkeys

Submitted by Make A Difference Foundation

We are very proud to announce that the Make A Difference Foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year! The Make A Difference Foundation, founded by Allen Gammons Jr., is a non-profit organization that raises money to purchase turkeys for churches, food pantries and other community organizations throughout Rhode Island – including EG Community Services – for those who might otherwise not have one to enjoy on Thanksgiving Day with their loved ones.

Last year we raised enough money to purchase nearly 3,000 turkeys, which is amazing, but especially since this is our 30th anniversary, it would be even more amazing if we could purchase OVER 3,000 turkeys this year!

Most of us, if not all of us, by most standards are very blessed and know for sure that we will have enough food on the table this holiday season, but especially this year, sadly there are so many who will not. Our hope is to feed as many families as possible, and with your help, I think there is a very good chance we can exceed 3,000 turkeys this year!

If you would like to make a donation, you can either mail a check to:

Make A Difference Foundation

168 Eaton Street

Providence, RI 02908

Or you can pay through Venmo @madfnow.

We realize that there are so many worthy causes out there, so if you aren’t able to donate to the Make A Difference Foundation, we completely understand, and we thank you for taking the time to read this.

As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us HERE if you have any questions. Thank you so much for your time and your consideration!