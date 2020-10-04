Forge Road Under Construction For Next Month

The detour for construction on Forge Road at the top of Greenwich Cove is kind of abrupt. If you are prone to speeding, don’t on this stretch for the next month or so, while the state Dept. of Transportation is making improvements to the underground stormwater drainage system.

The $385, 000 project is part of a statewide campaign to improve water quality in Narragansett Bay by treating stormwater before it empties into the bay. It’s kind of like installing giant French drains, says DOT spokesman Charles St. Martin, so the storm water, especially the initial flush of water after a rainstorm, has to flow through a filtration system.

Drive carefully.