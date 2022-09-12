Football: Central Dominates EG, 44-2

Above: Thomas Sheeran (12) runs for yardage. Photo by Mary MacIntosh

The EGHS Avengers hosted the Central Knights on home turf in tonight’s first full game of the football season. Central came on strong right from the start, racking up 30 points in the first half and giving up only 2 points on a safety. Despite a supportive home-town crowd, the Avengers could not hold back the Knights from continuing their scoring spree, leaving the field with a 44-2 loss. EG’s upcoming run of home games continues on Friday, Sept. 16, when they will host Cumberland at 7 p.m.