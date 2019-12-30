Food Cupboard Managers Surprised by Generosity

Just before Christmas, EG News got an email from Steve Bartlett, a longtime resident who runs the East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard along with his wife, Chris. We shared it on Facebook but posting it to the site got a little lost in all the holiday hoopla, so we share it here now:

Today, December 23, my wife, Chris and I were picking up hams, pies and rolls at Stop and Shop on Frenchtown Road to add to the Christmas baskets that were to be distributed at the EG Food Cupboard to clients this morning. This year we passed out 24 Holiday food baskets to families who otherwise might not have had a Christmas dinner As we were checking out, a woman behind us made a comment that we must be feeding a large number of people. I explained that the food was for clients of the Food Cupboard. She asked if we had already paid for the food and I said, “No.” With that, she stepped in front of me and passed her credit card to the clerk and paid for almost $300 worth of food. I was stunned at her kindness and stammered “thank you” and forgot to ask her name.

Chris and I get a lot of satisfaction advocating for our clients and trying to provide as much healthy food as possible. At a time when the safety net for many of these folks is being cut, we are humbled by such a generous act of kindness by this unknown person. We give thanks for all the individuals and organizations that support us during the year and recognize the goodness in people. Thank you!

The East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard is located St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. It’s open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. If you want to learn more about the food pantry, here’s the phone number: (401) 885-5889.