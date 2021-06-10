Flag With Gun Image Prompts Lockdown at EGHS

Incident presented “no credible threat,” say officials; no weapons on campus

A truck drove into the parking lot in front of East Greenwich High School late morning Thursday, bearing a flag featuring a gun, according to Principal Ken Hopkins, and someone in the truck yelled, “Don’t take my gun.”

There were some students – seniors – outside at the time, enjoying Field Day, an event of Senior Week where yearbooks are distributed and lunch is provided.

According to an email to parents from Hopkins, someone reported what happened to officials.

“Upon hearing this information, I immediately called for a school-wide lockdown,” Hopkins said in the email. “Officer Rafferty, our school resource officer, immediately went to assess, and police were called to campus.”

Hopkins added, “Upon preliminary investigation, it was determined that there was no credible threat. Classes were able to resume without incident. We’ve been assured by members of the EG Police Department, that at no time were any weapons present on school property. Normal school operations have fully resumed. The matter is currently under further investigation.

“Based upon the circumstances and students entering or exiting campus for Senior activities, I viewed it essential to call for a lockdown to properly assess the situation. It is critical in situations such as these to act out of an abundance of caution…. The safety of our students and staff is our foremost priority.”

According to student reports, the truck was carrying one or two individuals. “Molon labe” comes from ancient Greece, and is an expression of defiance that means “come and take [them],” meaning weapons. Supt. Alexis Meyer declined to comment about the identity of those involved but did say that SRO Chris Rafferty in speaking with the driver was able to determine there was no credible threat.

Meyer said Hopkins did exactly what he needed to do. She said the district reviews safety protocols regularly and has to present a detailed report to the state Department of Education every three years.

“We will continue to have discussions about whether or not we need increased security,” she said.