First-Ever Water Street Cornhole Tourney This Saturday

Music by The Naticks, plus food & drink from Finn’s, Water Street Kitchen

Rain pushed the first-ever Water Street Cornhole Tournament to this Saturday (10/29) and – with sunny weather in the forecast this weekend – it looks like it will be a great afternoon. The Naticks will be performing all day and there will be food and drink from Water Street Kitchen and Finn’s Harborside. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the first bags flying at noon. All this for just $25 per 2-person team. Register at eastgreenwichchamber.com. The event is sponsored by the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, as well as Finn’s and Water Street Kitchen.