Firefighters Thank Volunteers with Dinner

Above: Haven Knapp tries on firefighter turnout gear at Station 1.

The youths supplied water to firefighters during a house fire in July

It was a hot July day and a fire had started in a house on Crestwood Drive. As usual, the Providence Canteen was there to provide water and food for firefighters as needed. What was different that day were the young volunteers who took cups of water from the canteen and fanned out to deliver them to firefighters just out of the hot building to resupply.

The Knapp brothers (Lincoln, 15, attends Moses Brown and Haven, 12, attends Cole Middle School) live near the house with the fire. According to their mom, Katie Silberman, they saw police officers helping out at the canteen and they realized they could do that.

It turns out easy water is a gift when you are a firefighter.

EGFD Capt. Tom Bailey wanted to make sure the young men who provided the water knew that so in October he invited them to Station 1 for an old-fashioned firehouse supper.

“Nowadays, kids are more apt to be on their phones or playing in the basement. I know personally when I came out and there was someone literally handing me water and I didn’t have to go looking for it, that meant a lot,” said Bailey.

Before dinner, Bailey showed the boys around, including letting them try on the “turnout gear” worn by firefighters. (It’s heavy!)

Bailey also presented the boys with certificates of appreciation and he reiterated why what the boys did was so important.

“The science behind it … your body is being pushed to its threshold and you dehydrate very quickly,” Bailey said. “Water – hydration – is crucial. That particular day, when I walked out and there was someone there just handing me a cup of water, I didn’t have to go looking for it, that’s never happened before…. It was a big deal. That’s something that society needs more of. “