Fire in High School Bathroom Prompts Evacuation

by | Nov 6, 2020

The fire took place in the boys bathroom across from the main gym.

A fire in the boys bathroom off the main gym just after noon Friday prompted an evacuation of the entire school but students were able to return to class after about 25 minutes, according to Principal Ken Hopkins. Fire chief Bernie Patenaude said the fire was knocked down quickly and that the cause was under investigation by both the state fire marshal and the EGPD.

The EG Fire Department was alerted when a fire alarm with off at 12:15 p.m. The alarm sounded across the school and students and faculty departed the building as trained. EGFD was assisted at the scene by North Kingstown FD. According to Patenaude, the bathroom will be closed pending the investigation. It will need a cleaning to remove smoke and fire damage and some repairs will be needed as well.

Principal Hopkins is asking anyone with information about what might have started the fire to contact the police.

 

 

 

