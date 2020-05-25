Fire Burns Garage on Laurel Lane

A two-alarm fire Sunday night caused damage to the side and roof of a house on Laurel Lane but was put out before it could spread to the main house.

East Greenwich firefighters responded to the alarm at around 9:15 p.m. By then, according to EGFD Capt. Bill Perry, who was the officer in charge, the fire had already moved into the eave and the roof. North Kingstown and Central Coventry responded to the call for mutual aid. Together with EG’s 8 firefighters, there were 10 from North Kingstown and another 5 from Central Coventry.

“Our main goal was to stop it from spreading to the main house,” said Perry on Monday. He said the family was home at the time of the fire but didn’t realize the garage was on fire until a neighbor came over to tell them. No one was injured.

“The guys did a good job with our mutual aid partners,” said Fire Chief Bernie Patenaude.

Residents of the house spent the night at a hotel due to smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you value what you find on East Greenwich News, consider making a donation. We are a 501(c)(3). Use the button below or, if you’d rather mail something, send it to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks – every contribution helps.