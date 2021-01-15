Finger Pointing

Above: The U.S. Capitol / Photo by Louis Velazquez on Unsplash

If we are to learn anything from the storming of our nation’s capitol honest reflection is in order. Who are we? What do we want for our country? How can all people have a voice in democracy? What changes are necessary? When will we look at the issues of race and wealth distribution? These are but a few things that need to be explored.

While Jan. 6 will go down in history (mostly in infamy) this is not the first time riots and violence have claimed the day. The Whiskey Rebellion, Shays’ Rebellion, and the Dorr Rebellion (right here in Rhode Island), are things kids read about in school. All too often we look to Watts, L.A., and the protests following the George Floyd incident, but fail to remember the Democratic Convention in 1968, the Civil War Draft Riots and the carnage in Tulsa. Riots are not just a Black thing. They are also not relegated to left-wing extremists. There is plenty of guilt to go around.

I wrote a poem Again and Again to examine the cyclical futility that comes from ignoring core reasons. Yes, America is a great place. But equally a “yes” is our need to do some deep soul searching. Jan. 6, 2021, was also a day when the first Black man and another of Jewish descent were elected to represent Georgia in the Senate. That is something we can brag about. Only in America.

Again and Again

A bunch of arrests

Some mea culpas or two

Band aids on bullet holes

The old is now new

Until once again

Somewhere down the line

True causes are exposed

Time after time

Fingers get pointed

And words are exchanged

White folks over dinner

Cry out who is deranged

But off on the margins

It’s the same status quo

The capitol’s been stormed

Still change is a no

Books will be written

Shows will explain

Creating spin cycles

Where only few gain

But beneath this miasma

So raw and uncouth

Lies something forgotten

And that is the truth

The ideals of a nation

So platonically pure

Have yet to be attained

And one thing is sure

Until we can listen

Until folks will hear

We’ll see such things happen

Year after year

Flags being weaponized

By those wearing horns

Are not saving America

Instead faithful should mourn

We’ve been here before

Let’s look to our hearts

True changes are needed

So today let’s all start

Democracy will never be a perfect process. In fact, our founders knew this and that is why guardrails were built in. James Madison knew that we would have to check ourselves against our wants. Sure, changes have to be made, but these, hopefully, have an end in mind that factors in what is best for all. Perhaps a beginning might be our recognizing the importance of history and civics lessons in our schools.

See you soon – Bob

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and a poetry lover.