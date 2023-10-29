Field Hockey: Regular Season Ends w/Wins vs. NK, SK

Above: Catherine Sprague stick handles the ball against SK. Photo by Chuck Nadeau



By Tommy Sprague

The East Greenwich Avengers field hockey team played their last games of the season last week away against North Kingstown and South Kingstown. Ending on a high note with two wins, these matches helped prepare the EG coaches and players as they enter the playoffs.

The team had the opportunity to rest some of the starting line up, run prepared plays, practice corners, and allow the up-and-coming underclassmen to get invaluable minutes.

The Avengers love their end of the season traditions and will spend their final week enjoying many planned team bonding activities. They did a team dance work out at Crush Fitness Studios after Friday’s practice, and will paint pumpkins, and have a Halloween team dinner.

Their next match-up is a semi-final playoff on Wednesday November 1st against Barrington at 7:00PM at Cranston Stadium. The Eagles are a formidable opponent, beating EG on their home field and EG’s 1-0 win at home was too close for comfort. The Avengers will need to lean on each other, trust their skills, and execute on the field to win and advance to the final game on Saturday.

The team also need the help from their fans in the EG community. This is a big game, so let’s make Cranston Stadium feel like Carcieri Field – come out and support the team as they make their way through the playoff gauntlet.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s fun and means a lot to the athletes!