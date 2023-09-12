Field Hockey: Moses Brown Tops EG, 3-1 

Above: Cat Neville and Olivia Prior defending against MB offense. Photo by Sean Brousseau

By Tommy Sprague

The 2023 field hockey season has begun and the Avengers kicked off their schedule with a match on Campanella Field in Providence against one of their toughest opponents, the Moses Brown Quakers. This was a rematch of the 2022 Division I state finals where EG lost to the Quakers, ending their three-year Division I title streak. With both teams graduating top talent, there was a sense of concern as to whether they would emerge as the teams they were from previous years. However, all butterflies or doubts disappeared at the beginning of the first quarter when both squads came out strong, ensuring another classic battle between two talented teams. By the time the game was over, Moses Brown claimed victory, 3-1.

The Avengers maintained possession for most of the 1st quarter with multiple strikes on goal, but the Quaker defense and goalie prevented them from putting the ball in the back of the net. When the Quakers did have the ball, they used their speed to create fast-break situations that resulted in three penalty corners. On one of those corners, they scored their first goal with six minutes left in the quarter putting the Quakers up 1-0.

In the second quarter, the Quakers gained momentum pressing the Avengers and attacking the net. Big saves were made by EG goalie junior Layla Cameron, but MB managed to add to their lead with two additional goals, one of which scored by MB junior and East Greenwich resident Vivian Stone. The score was 3-0 MB at the close of the half.

The Avengers faced an uphill battle, but veteran coach Deb McMullen motivated the team during halftime to focus on their play and not the scoreboard. As a result, EG began their second-half campaign bearing down on the MB defense, creating four penalty corners and putting a point on the board. Senior captain Margaret Neville’s strike accompanied by a tip by junior Maeve Kiernan gave the Avengers their first score.

Despite some EG momentum in the 3rd quarter, MB continued to bear down on the Avenger defense in the 4th. Led by seniors Catherine Neville and Sachi Chan, the defense held the Quakers scoreless in the 4th quarter effectively defending against five corners. EG was unable to respond offensively and the game ended with Moses Brown winning 3 to 1.

It was a difficult first game for the Avengers, but the loss will no doubt give these athletes significant motivation in coming games, including their match up against La Salle Wednesday (9/13). The season has just begun – come out and cheer for this exceptional squad. They are fun to watch.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s fun!