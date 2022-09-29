Field Hockey: EG Tops Moses Brown, 4-1

Above: Catherine (Cat) Neville smashes one for the first goal of the game. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

The field hockey action Tuesday night at Carcieri Field was fast and furious – and scoreless until the second quarter when Catherine (Cat) Neville scored and the Avengers didn’t look back, vanquishing Moses Brown, 4-1.

The game was so exciting, Nick Coit from ABC 6 told me, “This game will get more air time at 11 than the Red Sox.” And, in truth, the play was so relentless and fast paced, it wore this photog out!

“It was an amazing team win,” said Coach Deb McMullen, “especially coming off an epic trip to Pennsylvania for the Max Invitational where we came up against some nationally ranked teams and did very well! We really are a solid team at every position and the girls trust one another. We are just clicking and they play with a lot of passion!”

Jillian Prior had 2 goals after having to sit out all the games in Pennsylvania because of a foot injury. Alex Mega had 4 assists, a team record, McMullen said, and absolutely pivotal. Maeve Kiernan played her best game to date, said McMullen, with a great goal too on an assist from Mega. Neville, who started out the scoring, was dominant on defense. Goalie Layla Cameron made 11 saves – ”We couldn’t have secure the win without her,” McMullen said.

Barrington, MB and EG are all at the top of D1, each with one defeat, but EG has played two fewer games than Barrington and one fewer than MB. The Avengers play Thursday (9/27) against North Kingstown at home.