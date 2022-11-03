Field Hockey: EG Returns to State Final After Thrilling Win Over Barrington 

Above: Layla Cameron makes a layout save during the shootout. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (Find more of Chuck’s shots at MaxPreps HERE.)

Spectators who came out on a beautiful warm fall evening to see some good field hockey got their money’s worth Tuesday. The semifinal game between EG and Barrington went as far as a field hockey game can go. Two overtimes and into the shootout. After four rounds, the Avengers prevailed, 4-3.

EG went into the game knowing it would be tough – the two teams had split their games during the regular season, each winning on their home field. This time, they were playing on neutral territory, Cranston Stadium.

Barrington got on the scoreboard first, with a goal in the first quarter by Emma Mueller. She scored again early in the second half, giving the Eagles a real lead. The Avengers’ Jillian Prior was the first to score for EG, in the third quarter. Then it was Alex Mega who tied it up in the fourth quarter.

After two overtimes passed scoreless, it was on to the penalty shootout. Margaret Neville scored for the Avengers, then Mueller scored for the Eagles, then Mega scored. But, this being a shootout, Barrington had one last try. EG goalie Layla Cameron held strong and the game was theirs.

As close as the game was, the field position didn’t show it – perhaps 80 percent of the play took place in the Barrington end. The Barrington goalie beat back relentless EG attacks, with 15 saves during the game and 2 more during the penalty shootouts.

“I am so proud of this team’s fight … they never quit. I felt like we dominated at times but their goalie and defense were incredibly strong,” said Coach Deb McMullen. “It was definitely a team win with everyone making plays. Olivia Prior did an amazing job in the defensive midfielder role – she probably ran 10 miles total – and the same with Maeve Keirnan and Ellie Picard. They cover so much ground and never stop moving. Alex was unbelievable and had a will to score. Barrington did a great job triple-teaming her. Without her leadership and passion, I’m not sure what would’ve happened.”

McMullen added, “In the shootouts Layla Cameron did a great job denying the Barrington shooters. Margaret Neville got us on the board, which was so crucial, and Alex finished the job with her incredibly skilled shot.”

Maeve Keirnan had two assists. Layla Cameron had 11 saves total – 8 during regulation and 3 in the shootouts.

East Greenwich will play Moses Brown – who beat La Salle 4-1 Tuesday – in the final, a repeat of last year, at Cranston Stadium Saturday at 2 p.m.