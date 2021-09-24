Field Hockey: EG Notches 1-0 Win Over NK

This game was action-packed, with both East Greenwich and North Kingstown playing their hearts out but in the end, EG finished on top, 1-0. The lone goal came in the first quarter, by Margaret Neville, assisted by Alex Mega.

Most of the action took place in the North Kingstown end of the field, but East Greenwich was not able to get more than one shot past the Skipper’s goalie.

Next game for the EG girls will be on Friday at home against Moses Brown.

Find more of Chuck Nadeau’s photos at chuckn.com.