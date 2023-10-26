Field Hockey: EG Bests Barrington, 1-0, in Rematch

Above: Ellie Picard, who scored the game-winning goal, passes up the line. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Avengers hosted the Barrington Eagles Monday night after a difficult loss to this same team the previous week. EG struggled on Barrington’s home grass field and suffered a 4-0 shutout. The Avengers had two driving forces for Monday’s match up – first, they wanted to prove to themselves and their opponent that they are top contenders in Division I and second, it was Senior Night and they wanted to honor their teammates who would be playing their last game on Carcieri Field.

Prior to the start of the game, the team recognized their six talented teammates, Margaret Neville, Catherine Neville, Grace Burbridge, Sachi Chan, Megan Kazmier, and Alana Modi, through heartfelt speeches, gifts, and cheers. Each senior invited a former teacher who was influential in her life to thank them for being role models. As the whistle blew to start the first half, each senior on the field released a maroon balloon into the night sky.

It was a dramatic start to what would become a dramatic game – one that was just as important to the Eagles as it was to the hometown team. EG’s offense played with aggression, out shooting the Eagles, but could not find the back of the net. EG defense, led by senior Sachi Chan, held the Eagles who had only a few attempts on goal as the teams went into halftime with a score of 0-0.

Barrington clearly regrouped during the halftime break because, in the second half, they came out firing. They amped up their speed and pressed the EG defense. However, as they have done all season, the Avengers’ “iron curtain” defense of Chan, Catherine Neville, Lia Cameron and her sister, goalkeeper Layla Cameron, shut down the Eagle’s offensive attempts.

Would this be another overtime thriller between Barrington and EG? It was not; thanks to junior superstar Ellie Picard who, in the third quarter with nine minutes to go, put what would be the only Avenger goal on the board. Barrington had several offensive opportunities and penalty corners, but they could not match EG with an equalizer as time ran out.

This will not be the last matchup between these two teams. The playoffs are set and EG will play the Eagles in the semi-finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Cranston Stadium. If they prevail, EG will play the winner of the game between Moses Brown and LaSalle. The EG Avengers community have been fantastic in their support all season. Mark your calendar and come out to cheer for this incredible team.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering field hockey. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s fun and means a lot to the athletes!