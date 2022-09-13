Field Hockey: Big Win Over SK, Close Loss Over Barrington

Above: Margaret Neville gets a shot off in front of the goalie. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com)

The past two games for the Avenger Field Hockey team were a study in contrasts. The first game (the photos here are from this game) on Friday (9/9), was against South Kingstown, which just moved up to Division 1 and it showed. EG rolled over their opponents in a 9-0 rout.

On Monday, they played at Barrington and lost, 2-1.

“It’s always tough playing a very skilled and well coached Barrington on their home grass field,” said Coach Deb McMullen. The Eagles scored first, in the second quarter. The Avengers answered with Alex Mega scoring off a well-executed corner from Margaret Neville. Barrington was able to break the tie with a break away goal in the fourth quarter.

Stats from the Sept. 9 game:

Alex Mega: 3 goals, 3 assists

Maeve Kiernan: 2 goals, 1 assist

Margaret Neville: 1 goal, 2 assists

Grace Burbridge: 1 goal, 1 assist

Catherine Sprague: 2 goals

Olivia Prior: 1 assist

SK Camryn Glenn: 12 saves

Layla Cameron: 0 saves