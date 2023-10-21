Field Hockey: 5-0 Shut Out Against SK

Above: Maeve Kiernan cut to the net. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

By Tommy Sprague

The East Greenwich Avengers hosted the South Kingstown Rebels on Friday afternoon (10/20/23) coming off a difficult and frustrating loss to Barrington earlier in the week. The Eagles shut out the Avengers (4-0), ending EG’s winning streak and reminding them their road to championship weekend in early November may not be without twists and turns.

The Avengers dominated possession in the first half. The EG offense pressed the Rebel’s defense creating double digit corner penalties and eventually adding 4 points to the board. Goals scored by senior Captains Margaret Neville (2) and Catherine Neville (1), and junior Maeve Kiernan (1) to make the score 4-0 at the half.

The second half was similar to the first. EG continued to bear down on SK’s defense with multiple strikes on goal and dominating possession. Junior Ellie Picard’s goal in the 3rd quarter put the Avengers up 5-0 entering the 4th quarter. Despite South Kingstown’s determination in the 4th, EG came away with the victory and junior Goalie Layla Cameron earned another shut out.

The Avengers next match is Monday, Oct. 23, at home against Barrington. The Avengers will be celebrating their seniors and looking forward to getting another chance against this talented team to prove to themselves that they are both able and ready to head back to the Division I state championships as true contenders. Please make every effort to come out and support this team.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s fun and means a lot to the athletes!