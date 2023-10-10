Field Hockey: 5-0 Avenger Win Over La Salle

Above: Ellie Picard receives the pass from the center. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

By Tommy Sprague

The East Greenwich Avengers hosted the La Salle Rams at Carcieri Field on Thursday (10/5/23) for this season’s Play4TheCure Pink Out, a game played to raise funds for the National Foundation for Cancer Research, an organization dedicated to funding research to improve treatment and ultimately find a cure for cancer. The team sold over $400 worth of baked goods and other assorted treats to raise money for the cause.

Decked out in pink uniforms, both LaSalle and EG faced off for the second time this season. From the first whistle the Avengers dominated possession, pressing the Ram’s defense, and attacking the net for the entire first half. Senior Grace Burbridge, assisted by senior Margaret Neville, scored the first EG goal with 6 minutes left in the first quarter. The Avengers continued their aggressive offensive play, leading to an astounding seven total penalty corner opportunities during the first half. While the Avengers were not able to convert any of their corners, junior Maeve Kiernan and senior Megan Kazmir each scored, expertly assisted by Margaret Neville, to make the score 3-0 East Greenwich at the end of the half.

During the half time break, some East Greenwich field hockey youth league program players took to the field. Also adorning pick uniforms for the Pink Out, these future Avengers showed off their skills by running an assortment of short field drills for the fans and family in the stands.

When play resumed, EG played with the confidence that a 3-goal lead can give. Junior Ellie Picard capitalized on a corner, knocking one in at the 12-minute mark in the fourth quarter. Margaret Neville quickly followed that up with another goal, increasing EG’s lead to 5-0. The Avenger’s defense did not see a lot of action on Thursday evening, but junior goalkeeper Layla Cameron stopped LaSalle’s only shot on goal, leading to another shut out.

With a decisive lead on the Rams, Coach McMullen used this opportunity to sub in some of the up and comers on the team, like freshmen Layla Johnson, Stella Busch, and Dakota Godek. These minutes in big games can be invaluable for younger high school players as they transition to a faster and more physical game.

As the clock ran out, the Avengers defeated La Salle for the second time this season – a much different game than their first win, which was a buzzer beater on La Salle’s home turf. With this decisive defeat and a huge win over Moses Brown earlier in the week, it is apparent that EG is hitting their stride, communicating effectively, working together, and getting more comfortable as a team. The team hits the road to play Cumberland Thursday and Lincoln School Friday. Thanks to all of the fans – both La Salle and EG – who so generously supported the team’s efforts on behalf of Play4TheCure.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s a lot of fun!