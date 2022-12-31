Favorite Photos of 2022

Photos are such a powerful way to convey a story. Most of these photos were taken with an iPhone – we value those professional photogs who share their stuff, but the fact is reporters today have to be photographers too a lot of the time. It’s a challenging and rewarding part of our job. If you like taking photos and can help out, let us know! Email: [email protected]
The number 3 – Olivia Passaretti’s number – will be on the field for all home games this spring.
The tractor is fixed with an “industrial snow thrower,” which shoots snow into a dump truck on Main Street after the Jan. 29, 2022, blizzard.
Taking a bite out of 32 Exchange St. The second structure to be taken down on that block in the past 15 months.
Fire at 80 Duke Street. Several residents were displaced. Credit: Tim Cure
Photo of the town dock taken March 17, 2022. Credit: Jesse Tolppa
World famous guitarist GE Smith offers a sly smile during his set with the Sliding Capos on the Updike Room stage in April 2022. Credit: Sonja Lemoi
‘Justice for Olivia’ bracelets.
The McKenna farmhouse at 62 South Pierce Road in May 2022. The house came down a couple months later.
Sachi Chan raises her hand so they can find her after her slide. Credit: Chuck Nadeau
From left, Ben Revkin, Lillian Picchione, and Rita Kerr-Vanderslice use at a large map of the town to identify those areas most in need of changes to make them safer for walking and cycling, during Active EG’s May 5 meeting at the library.
May 16, 2022, lunar eclipse. Credit: Tim Cure
Troop 2 scouts “roast” marshmallows. Troop 2 EG was founded 100 years ago this year.
Jane Johnson and Ron Sullman enjoy a bit of rest at a bench on First Avenue on Memorial Day.
Supt. Alexis Meyer at her last East Greenwich graduation – she retired in June 2022.
Proud dad papa ready for the annual Dogs on Main Stroll. Photo by Sandra Saunders
Rolls of old artificial turf. Photo courtesy of Community Services & Parks Department
Capt. Tom Bailey gets some cold water from next door neighbor Haven Knapp during a break from a house fire on Crestridge Drive Saturday, July 9. Credit: Tim Cure
Janine Passaretti-Molloy, center, outside Kent County Courthouse in July, following the arraignment of Aramis Segura and Alicia Peckham. Also pictured, from left, Olivia’s sisters Victoria and Jacqueline Passaretti, and Janine’s husband, Dennis Molloy.
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, on the Quad stage during the Folk Fest in July. Photo by Julia Ordog
The crowd cheers loudly as the “Joni Jam” came to an end – Joni Mitchell’s performance at the Newport Folk Fest in July was her first since 2013.
Native bee balm attracts … bees. One of the plants in Ann Asadorian’s pollinator meadow.
Potato sack racing at EG’s 2022 National Night Out.
Elizabeth McNamara & Stephen Susi putting up the EG News sign before EG News’s birthday bash in September. Staff photo
The sign at the top of Avenger Drive keeps a little message of love for Olivia Passaretti in the corner.
Vounteers, front left, Susan Tasca and Ben Revkin make peanut butter & jelly sandwiches, with Cindy Smith in back for Love, Lauren.
Charlie the Monkey with Herbert Wilson, father of Eldredge custodian Hub Wilson. The photo was taken at the family home on Crompton Avenue where Charlie spent the summers. You can see Greenwich Cove in the background. Photo courtesy of Joyce (Wilson) Williams.
Longtime poll worker Wayne Lindo shows off his many election pins at Cole Middle School on Election Day.
Katie Kerachsky, senior captain, with knees bent in the middle after scoring the 2-1 eventual game winning goal. Photo by Daedalus Media Group
Grand Marshal Charlotte Dumas with Everett Riley at the closing ceremonies of the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. Photo courtesy of Pack 3 East Greenwich
The view of Pal’s from the back Dec. 19, the first day of demolition.
Swift Community Center got dressed up for this year’s inauguration of new town and school officials.
The scene at Water Street at peak high tide Dec. 23, at around 7:50 a.m. Credit: Harold Ambler
The 2022 laser show at the end of the 2022 Holiday Parade was a big hit. Photo credit: Stephen Susi
