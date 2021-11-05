Fathers, Sons & Veterans

Dear Friends,

Please keep these dates and program in mind. It is about the interconnections between fathers and sons, as well as an exploration that leads to intergenerational understanding. On top of this, my dad will be turning 90 years old this month. He still has plenty of “hop” on his fastball. Hopefully you will learn a little history and something about the events that shape our lives. You might also gain insight into how we engage life as an art form itself.

I have included a poem, The Boy, which will serve as a trailer for an event that includes poetry (mine), artwork (Dad’s), and a wonderful discussion about two individuals whose experiences are both different yet the same. It should be a wonderful program: Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

The Boy

A young boy on a rainy day

Sloshed in puddles by the street

Eating his favorite popsicle

And splashing with joyful feet.

The steady rain kept pouring

Creating a river “long” the way

He finished the tasty delicacy

Leaving a stick behind to play.

Never before has such a boat

Adorned the oceans blue

The mighty little popsicle stick

Driven by imagination’s crew.

Down the raging river

Stopped by twigs and stones

Only to get a gentle nudge

From “Captain All Alone.”

Braving the rushing waters

The boy captain and his friend

Lived a high adventure

To the street’s very end.

I often think of that gentle boy

Walking in the rain

Did he grow into a man

And carry ages pain?

I wonder if he’d ever try

When the sky turns gray

To grab his tasty popsicle

And go outside to play.

See you soon. Regards,

Bob

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, a poet and a son.