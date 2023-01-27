Fall 2022 Dean’s Lists: Bucknell, UNH, Holy Cross

If you or your child has made a dean’s list and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected].

Stonehill College is proud to recognize these students named to the Dean’s List this semester: David Crossland

Amber Salvator

Alexandra Scott has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Alexandra is a Psychology major.

Bucknell University has released the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year, including these students:

Ben Carcieri, 2023, Environmental Engineering

Will Carcieri, 2023, Mechanical Engineering

Lexi Handy, 2024, Psychology

Elise Hasseltine, 2024, History

Stasha Roskowski excelled during the Fall 2022 semester at Hofstra University, earning a spot on the Dean’s List. Stasha’s major is Community Health.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the Fall 2022 semester:

Charlotte Butterfield, earning Honors

Amy Benson, earning Highest Honors

Samuel Maynard, earning Highest Honors

Abbey McMullen has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the Fall 2022 semester. Abbey is majoring in Justice Studies.

Elisabeth Loiselle has been named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Michael Piscione has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at the University of Vermont. Piscione is majoring in Computer Science.

College of the Holy Cross congratulates the following students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year:

Brendan Bonner, member of the class of 2023

Kathleen Casey, member of the class of 2023

Mae Legare, member of the class of 2026

Marc Marandola, member of the class of 2026

Matthew Marcaccio, member of the class of 2026

Jessica Martin has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester at the University of New England.

This winter break, Spencer Hallagan completed externships through the Muhlenberg College Career Center. These typically one- to five-day personalized experiences, most with alumni hosts, are designed to allow students to explore different postgraduate opportunities.