Fall 2023 Dean’s Lists: Bryant, Emerson, Coastal Carolina

Claudia Smith was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2022 semester.

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022:

Caroline Hollingsworth

Christopher Soscia

Timothy Votta

Abby White

The University of Wyoming lists Joanna Krista Jarrell on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

Antal Lee has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol.

Students who made the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. Students named to the President’s List include:

Cole Basler

Lauren Pomeroy

Allison Smith

The following students earned Dean’s List honors for Emerson College‘s Fall 2022 semester:

Madeline Morin, Class of 2023, majoring in Marketing Communication

Noelle Salisbury, Class of 2024, majoring in Theatre and Performance

Casey Bisetti, Class of 2026, majoring in Writing, Lit and Publishing

Sophie Brusini, Class of 2026, majoring in Media Studies

Jadyn Cicerchia, Class of 2026, majoring in Writing, Lit & Pub

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have been named to the fall 2022 Deans’ List, including

Diana Alarcon Calvo*

Shawn Antonson*

Emma Casey

Sepehr Raissi

Melissa Reef

Courtney Wegrzyn

Kyle Wiggins

*Also named to the 2022 President’s List for students earning a GPA of 4.0 for at least 12 semester hours of work.

The Catholic University of America has announced its Dean’s List for Fall 2022, including:

Kevin J. Licciardi, Class of 2023, School of Arts and Sciences



Emily Younkin, Class of 2025, has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2022 fall semester.

Jordan M. Cambre was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester.

College of Charleston congratulates more than 2,280 students who were named to the President’s List and the Dean’s List for Fall 2022, including:

Chase Hirshorn, named to the President’s List, is majoring in Hospitality/Tourism Management

Danielle Boisvert, named to the Dean’s List, is majoring in Business Administration