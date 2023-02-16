Fall 2022 Dean’s Lists: URI, Fairfield U, Endicott

If you or your child has made a dean’s list and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected].
Jake P. Lehoullier, a freshman majoring in general engineering in the College of Engineering is among the Virginia Tech students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Noelle Salisbury was named to the Emerson College Dean’s Honor List for the Fall 2022 semester.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University:
Daysia Alves
Ana Caliri
Ava Librizzi
Owen Drolet made the Dean’s List at Michigan State University for the fall semester of 2022.
Endicott College is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean’s List students, including:
Rosalina Caliri, Biology/Biotechnology
Jack Farrelly, Nursing
Matthew Licciardi, Business Management
Lucas Massaro, Sport Management
The following Fairfield University students received Dean’s List Honors for the Fall 2022 semester:
Sydney D. Fay
Caroline M. McAndrew
Carl J. Meiser
Mikal J. Morton
Caroline E. Shea
The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. They include:
Gavin Baccei
Ava Bacik
Tarek Bash
Drew Beaudoin
Curtis Browne
Lucia Caito
Abigail Capalbo
Shea Carpenter
Ana Chelidze
Evelyn Clement
Quinn Deedy
David Evron
Hanna Feeney
Will Ferguson
Lizzie Gallagher
Sami Gangji
Hope Gee
Andre Gianfrocco
Liam Hart
Michael Hofstetter
Isaac Hull
Dylan Johnson
Molly Johnson
Ana Karabots
Brayden Kennett
Olivia La Hue
Annabelle Lafauci
Katie LeBlanc
Ryan Macaulay
Yashaswini Mandalam
Robert Mathieu
Lauren McCrystal
Andrew Mega
Max Mercurio
Carlie Minghella
Rickey Perry
Michael Pullano
Justin Riccio
Laurel Thomas
Matthew Tibbitts
Owen Tierney
Hannah Tramonti
Jonathan Ursillo
Brady Watson
Ale Wu
Azmari Ahmad
Anya Almeida
Tereza Almeida
David Amirsadri
Kamryn Assalone
Rob Ayers
Julia Barnes
Charlotte Boisvert
Ben Boyle
Claire Burbridge
Kristen Choiniere
Chad Coppola
Katie Cretella
Victoria Cronin
Shon Cuthill
Maya Dakessian
Eryka Daniels
Andrew Ferguson
Nils Fimmers
Ariel Finkle
Matt Hansen
Josh Howard
Catherine Huling
Nikki Kanis
Bree Knight
Sam Lewin
Corey Longworth
Jasmine Ma
Anna-Sophia Matkasyan
Rachelle Mirandou
Sarah Mirandou
Robert Oganesian
Aiden Orodenker
Sean Ovalles
Reese Powers
Jimmy Prior
Morgan Prior
Anthony Purcell
Aidan Rinaldi-Young
Ben Rosenberg
Harry Runci
Peter Saakov
Gema Santizo
Kat Sheridan
Cabot Shore
Katherine Slawinski
Myriam Thiam
Alfred Timperley
Luke Wilson
Marie Bonynge
Anya Vollucci
