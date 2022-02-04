Fall 2021 Dean’s Lists: URI, NEIT, James Madison & UT

We will be posting dean’s list names as they come in. If you or your child has made a dean’s list and you would like to share that news, let us know. Send an email to [email protected].
New England Tech
The following students have achieved dean’s list status for the quarter ending Dec. 18 (students must achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a maximum scale of 4.0 to qualify).
- Eleanor Bodell-Kudla
- Michael Bond
- James Buchanan
- Brenna Giroux
- Ethan Green
- Patrick Maguire
- Nicholas Martino
- Patrick Murtagh
- Jack Nelson
- Lucas Porter
- Lindsey Sousa
- Nathan Tandon
University of Rhode Island
The following students qualified for the dean’s list for Fall 2021 semester (students must achieve a 3.3 grade point average to qualify).
- Victoria Grace Cronin
- Luke Matthew Wilson
- Azmari Rehmangul Ahmad
- Anya Almeida
- David Amirsadri
- Kamryn Elizabeth Assalone
- Rob J. Ayers
- Gavin Taylor Baccei
- Ava Kathryn Bacik
- Kinan Bash
- Abigail Basler
- Cole Joseph Basler
- Sarah Allison Black
- Callan R. Bleick
- George Henry Bowen
- Ben Clayton Boyle
- Curtis Douglas Browne
- Emily Anne Browne
- Lucia Francesca Caito
- Melissa Blanca Carcone
- John Pasco Cardi, Jr.
- Michael Chace
- Kristen R. Choiniere
- Lauren Leigh Cira
- Elizabeth Colgan
- David Alexander Cooper
- Ella R. Corrao
- Casey Cragan
- Katie Marie Cretella
- Shon C. Cuthill
- Maya I. Dakessian
- Jack Eustis
- Hanna Elizabeth Feeney
- Andrew Walter Ferguson
- Nils Juergen Fimmers
- Ariel Elizabeth Finkle
- Will Patrick Foster
- Lizzie Kristine Gallagher
- Sami Jan Gangji
- Jacob Andreyevich Goretoy
- Griffin Thomas Hart
- Andrea Belle Hasbora
- Josh Ryan Howard
- Juliette Lauren Howard
- Leah E. Josloff
- Brayden Matthew Kennett
- Valerie Anna LaBore
- Tanya Li
- Tanner G. Lindsay
- Xiao Liu
- Kalare Lo
- Corey Longworth
- Jasmine Ji Ma
- Ryan Thomas Macaulay
- Julia Grace Malkemes
- Josquin Anthony J. Malone
- Yashaswini Mandalam
- Anna-Sophia Kinarik Matkasyan
- Lauren Elizabeth McCrystal
- Carlie Rae Minghella
- Jason Matthew Mirandou
- Rachelle Helen Mirandou
- Sarah Lynn Mirandou
- Tori Anna Nelson
- Natalia Oganesian
- Robert Oganesian
- Aiden Macdonald Orodenker
- Sean Edward Ovalles
- Rickey John Perry
- Faye Isabella Preston
- Morgan Elizabeth Prior
- Anthony James Purcell
- Cynthia Ann Raposa
- Victoria Renzi
- Aidan Thomas Manuel Rinaldi-Young
- Chris Omar Rivera
- Harry Christopher Runci
- Alexandra Grace Russo
- Peter Jordan Saakov
- Gema Analisa Santizo
- Dave Brian Sarazen
- Thomas A. Shaughnessy
- David A. Shawver
- Kat Elizabeth Sheridan
- Devin Luke Thomas
- Laurel Kelly Thomas
- Olin Woodrow Thompson
- Matthew Ian Tibbitts
- Owen Patrick Tierney
- Alfred Joseph Timperley
- Jonathan David Ursillo
- Kiley E. Walsh
- Ale Shofong Wu
- Ashley Wu
- Lily Elizabeth Wunsch
- Brittany Rae Croll
- Sydney Victoria Formicola
- Seongbin Hyun
- Anya Isabella Vollucci
James Madison University
Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.
- Abbey McMullen, justice studies
- Victoria Kenworthy, kinesiology
University of Tampa
Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
- Julia Perrelli, elementary education
- John Foster, advertising and public relations
- Lily Brockmann, applied sociology
- Jacqueline DePetro, management
