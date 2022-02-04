Fall 2021 Dean’s Lists: URI, NEIT, James Madison & UT

We will be posting dean’s list names as they come in. If you or your child has made a dean’s list and you would like to share that news, let us know. Send an email to [email protected].

New England Tech

The following students have achieved dean’s list status for the quarter ending Dec. 18 (students must achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a maximum scale of 4.0 to qualify).

Eleanor Bodell-Kudla

Michael Bond

James Buchanan

Brenna Giroux

Ethan Green

Patrick Maguire

Nicholas Martino

Patrick Murtagh

Jack Nelson

Lucas Porter

Lindsey Sousa

Nathan Tandon

University of Rhode Island

The following students qualified for the dean’s list for Fall 2021 semester (students must achieve a 3.3 grade point average to qualify).

Victoria Grace Cronin

Luke Matthew Wilson

Azmari Rehmangul Ahmad

Anya Almeida

David Amirsadri

Kamryn Elizabeth Assalone

Rob J. Ayers

Gavin Taylor Baccei

Ava Kathryn Bacik

Kinan Bash

Abigail Basler

Cole Joseph Basler

Sarah Allison Black

Callan R. Bleick

George Henry Bowen

Ben Clayton Boyle

Curtis Douglas Browne

Emily Anne Browne

Lucia Francesca Caito

Melissa Blanca Carcone

John Pasco Cardi, Jr.

Michael Chace

Kristen R. Choiniere

Lauren Leigh Cira

Elizabeth Colgan

David Alexander Cooper

Ella R. Corrao

Casey Cragan

Katie Marie Cretella

Shon C. Cuthill

Maya I. Dakessian

Jack Eustis

Hanna Elizabeth Feeney

Andrew Walter Ferguson

Nils Juergen Fimmers

Ariel Elizabeth Finkle

Will Patrick Foster

Lizzie Kristine Gallagher

Sami Jan Gangji

Jacob Andreyevich Goretoy

Griffin Thomas Hart

Andrea Belle Hasbora

Josh Ryan Howard

Juliette Lauren Howard

Leah E. Josloff

Brayden Matthew Kennett

Valerie Anna LaBore

Tanya Li

Tanner G. Lindsay

Xiao Liu

Kalare Lo

Corey Longworth

Jasmine Ji Ma

Ryan Thomas Macaulay

Julia Grace Malkemes

Josquin Anthony J. Malone

Yashaswini Mandalam

Anna-Sophia Kinarik Matkasyan

Lauren Elizabeth McCrystal

Carlie Rae Minghella

Jason Matthew Mirandou

Rachelle Helen Mirandou

Sarah Lynn Mirandou

Tori Anna Nelson

Natalia Oganesian

Robert Oganesian

Aiden Macdonald Orodenker

Sean Edward Ovalles

Rickey John Perry

Faye Isabella Preston

Morgan Elizabeth Prior

Anthony James Purcell

Cynthia Ann Raposa

Victoria Renzi

Aidan Thomas Manuel Rinaldi-Young

Chris Omar Rivera

Harry Christopher Runci

Alexandra Grace Russo

Peter Jordan Saakov

Gema Analisa Santizo

Dave Brian Sarazen

Thomas A. Shaughnessy

David A. Shawver

Kat Elizabeth Sheridan

Devin Luke Thomas

Laurel Kelly Thomas

Olin Woodrow Thompson

Matthew Ian Tibbitts

Owen Patrick Tierney

Alfred Joseph Timperley

Jonathan David Ursillo

Kiley E. Walsh

Ale Shofong Wu

Ashley Wu

Lily Elizabeth Wunsch

Brittany Rae Croll

Sydney Victoria Formicola

Seongbin Hyun

Anya Isabella Vollucci

James Madison University

Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

Abbey McMullen, justice studies

Victoria Kenworthy, kinesiology

University of Tampa

Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.