Fall 2021 Dean’s Lists: URI, NEIT, James Madison & UT

by | Feb 4, 2022

We will be posting dean’s list names as they come in. If you or your child has made a dean’s list and you would like to share that news, let us know. Send an email to [email protected]

New England Tech

The following students have achieved dean’s list status for the quarter ending Dec. 18 (students must achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a maximum scale of 4.0 to qualify). 

  • Eleanor Bodell-Kudla
  • Michael Bond
  • James Buchanan
  • Brenna Giroux
  • Ethan Green
  • Patrick Maguire
  • Nicholas Martino
  • Patrick Murtagh
  • Jack Nelson
  • Lucas Porter
  • Lindsey Sousa
  • Nathan Tandon

University of Rhode Island

The following students qualified for the dean’s list for Fall 2021 semester (students must achieve a 3.3 grade point average to qualify).

  • Victoria Grace Cronin
  • Luke Matthew Wilson
  • Azmari Rehmangul Ahmad
  • Anya Almeida
  • David Amirsadri
  • Kamryn Elizabeth Assalone
  • Rob J. Ayers
  • Gavin Taylor Baccei
  • Ava Kathryn Bacik
  • Kinan Bash
  • Abigail Basler
  • Cole Joseph Basler
  • Sarah Allison Black
  • Callan R. Bleick
  • George Henry Bowen
  • Ben Clayton Boyle
  • Curtis Douglas Browne
  • Emily Anne Browne
  • Lucia Francesca Caito
  • Melissa Blanca Carcone
  • John Pasco Cardi, Jr.
  • Michael  Chace
  • Kristen R. Choiniere
  • Lauren Leigh Cira
  • Elizabeth Colgan
  • David Alexander Cooper
  • Ella R. Corrao
  • Casey Cragan
  • Katie Marie Cretella
  • Shon C. Cuthill
  • Maya I. Dakessian
  • Jack Eustis
  • Hanna Elizabeth Feeney
  • Andrew Walter Ferguson
  • Nils Juergen Fimmers
  • Ariel Elizabeth Finkle
  • Will Patrick Foster
  • Lizzie Kristine Gallagher
  • Sami Jan Gangji
  • Jacob Andreyevich Goretoy
  • Griffin Thomas Hart
  • Andrea Belle Hasbora
  • Josh Ryan Howard
  • Juliette Lauren Howard
  • Leah E. Josloff
  • Brayden Matthew Kennett
  • Valerie Anna LaBore
  • Tanya Li
  • Tanner G. Lindsay
  • Xiao Liu
  • Kalare Lo
  • Corey Longworth
  • Jasmine Ji Ma
  • Ryan Thomas Macaulay
  • Julia Grace Malkemes
  • Josquin Anthony J. Malone
  • Yashaswini Mandalam
  • Anna-Sophia Kinarik Matkasyan
  • Lauren Elizabeth McCrystal
  • Carlie Rae Minghella
  • Jason Matthew Mirandou
  • Rachelle Helen Mirandou
  • Sarah Lynn Mirandou
  • Tori Anna Nelson
  • Natalia Oganesian
  • Robert Oganesian
  • Aiden Macdonald Orodenker
  • Sean Edward Ovalles
  • Rickey John Perry
  • Faye Isabella Preston
  • Morgan Elizabeth Prior
  • Anthony James Purcell
  • Cynthia Ann Raposa
  • Victoria Renzi
  • Aidan Thomas Manuel Rinaldi-Young
  • Chris Omar Rivera
  • Harry Christopher Runci
  • Alexandra Grace Russo
  • Peter Jordan Saakov
  • Gema Analisa Santizo
  • Dave Brian Sarazen
  • Thomas A. Shaughnessy
  • David A. Shawver
  • Kat Elizabeth Sheridan
  • Devin Luke Thomas
  • Laurel Kelly Thomas
  • Olin Woodrow Thompson
  • Matthew Ian Tibbitts
  • Owen Patrick Tierney
  • Alfred Joseph Timperley
  • Jonathan David Ursillo
  • Kiley E. Walsh
  • Ale Shofong Wu
  • Ashley Wu
  • Lily Elizabeth Wunsch
  • Brittany Rae Croll
  • Sydney Victoria Formicola
  • Seongbin Hyun
  • Anya Isabella Vollucci     

James Madison University

Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

  • Abbey McMullen, justice studies
  • Victoria Kenworthy, kinesiology

University of Tampa 

Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

  • Julia Perrelli, elementary education
  • John Foster, advertising and public relations
  • Lily Brockmann, applied sociology
  • Jacqueline DePetro, management

