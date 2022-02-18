Fall 2021 Dean’s Lists: UNH, Bryant, USC

Photo Credit: University of New Hampshire

If you or your child has made a dean’s list and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected].

University of New Hampshire

Ally Wilson (Highest Honors)

Charlotte Butterfield (Honors)

Riley Espat (Highest Honors)

Samantha Adams (Honors)

Sophia O’Gorman (Honors)

Leah Huling (High Honors)

Samuel Maynard (High Honors)

Emily Clegg (Highest Honors)

Northeastern University

Sabrina Neimark is enrolled in the Bouvé College of Health Science

​​Bryant University

Diana Alarcon Calvo, Class of 2024

Kyle Wiggins, Class of 2023

Sepehr Raissi, Class of 2024

University of South Carolina

Matthew Durant

Joseph Allen

University of Maine

Grace Sheridan

Brian Cosgrove

University of Miami

Owen Cobleigh, a finance major at UMiami’s Herbert Business School

Coastal Carolina University, South Carolina

These East Greenwich students earned a spot on the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester, requiring a 4.0 grade point average:

Jessica Martin

Allison Smith

Eastern Connecticut State University

Ryan Silverman, a finance major

University of Hartford

Abby White has been named to the University of Hartford President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List

Bates College

Stella Younkin, a sociology and environmental studies major

Western New England University

Jaylan Brout

Clark University