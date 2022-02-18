Fall 2021 Dean’s Lists: UNH, Bryant, USC

Photo Credit: University of New Hampshire
University of New Hampshire
- Ally Wilson (Highest Honors)
- Charlotte Butterfield (Honors)
- Riley Espat (Highest Honors)
- Samantha Adams (Honors)
- Sophia O’Gorman (Honors)
- Leah Huling (High Honors)
- Samuel Maynard (High Honors)
- Emily Clegg (Highest Honors)
Northeastern University
- Sabrina Neimark is enrolled in the Bouvé College of Health Science
Bryant University
- Diana Alarcon Calvo, Class of 2024
- Kyle Wiggins, Class of 2023
- Sepehr Raissi, Class of 2024
University of South Carolina
- Matthew Durant
- Joseph Allen
University of Maine
- Grace Sheridan
- Brian Cosgrove
University of Miami
- Owen Cobleigh, a finance major at UMiami’s Herbert Business School
Coastal Carolina University, South Carolina
These East Greenwich students earned a spot on the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester, requiring a 4.0 grade point average:
- Jessica Martin
- Allison Smith
Eastern Connecticut State University
- Ryan Silverman, a finance major
University of Hartford
- Abby White has been named to the University of Hartford President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List
Bates College
- Stella Younkin, a sociology and environmental studies major
Western New England University
- Jaylan Brout
Clark University
- Macey K. Barone was named to second honors on the Clark University
