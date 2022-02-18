Fall 2021 Dean’s Lists: UNH, Bryant, USC

University of New Hampshire

  • Ally Wilson (Highest Honors)
  • Charlotte Butterfield (Honors)
  • Riley Espat (Highest Honors)
  • Samantha Adams (Honors)
  • Sophia O’Gorman (Honors)
  • Leah Huling (High Honors)
  • Samuel Maynard (High Honors)
  • Emily Clegg (Highest Honors)

Northeastern University

  • Sabrina Neimark is enrolled in the Bouvé College of Health Science 

​​Bryant University

  • Diana Alarcon Calvo, Class of 2024
  • Kyle Wiggins, Class of 2023
  • Sepehr Raissi, Class of 2024

University of South Carolina

  • Matthew Durant 
  • Joseph Allen

University of Maine

  • Grace Sheridan
  • Brian Cosgrove

University of Miami

  • Owen Cobleigh, a finance major at UMiami’s Herbert Business School

Coastal Carolina University, South Carolina

These East Greenwich students earned a spot on the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester, requiring a 4.0 grade point average:

  • Jessica Martin 
  • Allison Smith

Eastern Connecticut State University 

  • Ryan Silverman, a finance major 

University of Hartford

  • Abby White has been named to the University of Hartford President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List

Bates College

  • Stella Younkin, a sociology and environmental studies major

Western New England University

  • Jaylan Brout 

Clark University 

  • Macey K. Barone was named to second honors on the Clark University

