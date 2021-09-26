Everyone’s Invited! Community Services Fall Luncheon Oct. 7

EG Community Services is inviting everyone to lunch – on Oct. 7 under a tent at Academy Field, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The duo Reckless Blues – swing, jazz and blues – will perform. It’s an expansion of the special Senior Services luncheons held throughout the year. But this time, the guest list is open to all residents and town staff. The idea is to bring people together and foster a closer community, said Community Services Director Andy Wade.

“Breaking bread with people is a great common denominator to help people understand each other,” he said. “It’s a chance to recognize that our community is special and it’s the people who make it so.”

It’s a rare opportunity for a resident to sit across the table from a police officer, or to have members of the parks team serve them, said Wade. “Or have an elected official have an intimate moment that isn’t staged. We’re not always afforded that opportunity.”

On the menu, pumpkin bisque, kale salad and pulled pork with a bulkie roll. For dessert, apple pie. All that for $3. The only catch is Community Services wants to know if you’re coming! You can stop by the Parks & Rec building on Frenchtown Road or Swift Community Center to purchase a ticket. Or, you can call (401) 886-8669 to reserve a spot.

Top photo by Timothy Eberly / Unsplash