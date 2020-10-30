Events: Final Farmers Market, Halloween, Election Day

Friday, Oct. 30

Goddard Park Farmers Market

Today is the last Friday to enjoy this bustling market with vegetables, flowers, plants, baked goods, prepared foods, personal care and pet care products. At Goddard Park, 1095 Ives Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more HERE.

‘Hocus Pocus’ at Academy

Due to the weather forecast, an update about the movie will be posted on the town’s Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The Town of East Greenwich presents: Dinner and a movie under the stars! Grab take out from your favorite East Greenwich restaurant and head over to Academy Field for a picnic dinner and “Hocus Pocus” on a 21-foot movie screen! There will be socially distanced seating areas drawn on the grass for your family. Everyone will be required to wear masks upon arrival and whenever walking around the grounds. Bring a low beach chair, flashlight and blankets. Please leave your pets home. The movie begins at 6:30 (run time 1 hr. 36 minutes). Seating begins at 5:30. Academy Field 121 Pierce St. Admission: Free.

Sat. Oct. 31

Halloween Costume Car Parade: The usual Main Street Halloween Parade is off this year (thanks, COVID) but the Town Parks & Recreation Dept. and EG Chamber of Commerce are holding Halloween Costume Car Parade. Decorate your car and yourselves and gather at the parking lot in front of Cole Middle School on Halloween morning, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. The first treat? A goodie bag donated by EG merchants and EG Parks & Recreation. The car parade begins at 10:30 – cars will travel from Cedar Avenue to Kenyon Avenue to Division Street and down Main Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Election Day: If you plan on voting on Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find information about your polling place HERE. If you have questions about voting, check out the state’s FAQ page HERE, or contact the EG Town Canvasser, Elaine Vespia, at evespia@eastgreenwichri.com or (401) 886-8603.

Friday, Nov. 13

Town of EG Blood Drive: It is safe to donate blood – and your blood is needed! The town is holding a drive at Swift Community Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Every donor will receive a $10 gift card to Meritage Restaurant. Make an appointment (highly recommended!) by clicking HERE (use sponsor code 0474). Walk-ins only accepted if safe spacing can be maintained.

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.