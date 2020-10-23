Events: Farmers Market, Final ‘Take It Outside’ Sunday, House History

Goddard Park Farmers Market

You have two more Fridays to enjoy this bustling market with vegetables, flowers, plants, baked goods, prepared foods, personal care and pet care products. At Goddard Park, 1095 Ives Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more HERE.

‘Take It Outside’ Sunday on Main Street

Main Street will be closed for the last time this fall on Sunday, Oct. 25, from King Street to Dedford Street between 3 to 9 p.m. Restaurants will be able to spread their service areas into the street and there will be live music as well. Take advantage of this final “Take It Outside” Sunday and enjoy the delicious food and drink on Main Street! Remember to wear a face cover and, if it’s chilly, bundle up!

The History Behind 110 Division Street

On Monday, Oct. 26, Virginia Parker, president of the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society, will talk about the Black families who lived at 110 Division Street for over 220 years. One was a slave who won his freedom by serving in a number of Revolutionary War battles. Parker will be joined by guest speakers Clinton Gardner and Barbara Tomey – Tomey has a family connection to the distinctive blue house one block above Main Street. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The program is free but registration is required. Go to info@eghps to receive the Zoom link details before the event.

Halloween Costume Car Parade: The usual Main Street Halloween Parade is off this year (thanks, COVID) but the Town Parks & Recreation Dept. and EG Chamber of Commerce are holding a Halloween Costume Car Parade. Decorate your car and yourselves and gather at the parking lot in front of Cole Middle School on Halloween morning, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. The first treat? A goodie bag donated by EG merchants and EG Parks & Recreation. The car parade begins at 10:30 – cars will travel from Cedar Avenue to Kenyon Avenue to Division Street and down Main Street.

