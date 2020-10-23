Events: Farmers Market, Final ‘Take It Outside’ Sunday, House History

by | Oct 22, 2020

Goddard Park Farmers Market 

You have two more Fridays to enjoy this bustling market with vegetables, flowers, plants, baked goods, prepared foods, personal care and pet care products. At Goddard Park, 1095 Ives Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more HERE.

A ‘Take It Outside’ Main Street event in September.

‘Take It Outside’ Sunday on Main Street

Main Street will be closed for the last time this fall on Sunday, Oct. 25, from King Street to Dedford Street between 3 to 9 p.m. Restaurants will be able to spread their service areas into the street and there will be live music as well. Take advantage of this final “Take It Outside” Sunday and enjoy the delicious food and drink on Main Street! Remember to wear a face cover and, if it’s chilly, bundle up!

The History Behind 110 Division Street 

On Monday, Oct. 26, Virginia Parker, president of the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society, will talk about the Black families who lived at 110 Division Street for over 220 years. One was a slave who won his freedom by serving in a number of Revolutionary War battles. Parker will be joined by guest speakers Clinton Gardner and Barbara Tomey – Tomey has a family connection to the distinctive blue house one block above Main Street. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The program is free but registration is required. Go to info@eghps to receive the Zoom link details before the event. 

Halloween Costume Car Parade: The usual Main Street Halloween Parade is off this year (thanks, COVID) but the Town Parks & Recreation Dept. and EG Chamber of Commerce are holding a Halloween Costume Car Parade. Decorate your car and yourselves and gather at the parking lot in front of Cole Middle School on Halloween morning, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. The first treat? A goodie bag donated by EG merchants and EG Parks & Recreation. The car parade begins at 10:30 – cars will travel from Cedar Avenue to Kenyon Avenue to Division Street and down Main Street. 

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS