Elementary Students Share Some Love 

Residents of Anchor Bay Assisted Living Facility and St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home got a little extra love sent their way this summer in an effort spearheaded by Hanaford 3rd grade teacher Donna Morris, who wanted to help keep her students engaged in something positive during this difficult COVID-19 time.

More than 80 cards and posters were created by Hanaford and Meadowbrook students with messages ranging from “Be happy” to “Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud” to “Know your[sic] not alone.” They feature bright colors and hand-drawn illustrations . . . and a lot of hearts.

“I want the children to know even a small act like this can make a difference,” Morris said.

Because of pandemic protocols, the children could not drop off the cards, as might have been the case in the “before times.” These cards were dropped off and stored for two days before they were distributed to residents, many of whom have endured months of no in-person visits. That restriction has eased a bit but, especially at nursing homes, conditions are still strict in an effort to keep out the virus.

Maybe we should all channel the spirit of these elementary school students and keep smiling and let the sun shine in.

