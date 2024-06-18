Election 2024: Candidate Declaration Period Starts Monday

If you are considering running for office, there are a few deadlines of note coming up soon. The candidate declaration period runs from Monday, June 24, to Wednesday, June 26. Registered voters interested in running for state or local office must submit a Declaration of Candidacy form between 8:30 a.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Wednesday, either by hand or mail, to the Board of Canvassers at the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall (125 Main Street). Find the form HERE (original signature is required, so no faxed or emailed form is allowed).

June 27 is the deadline for party endorsements for state and local candidates, and June 28 is the deadline for federal candidates.

The five Town Council seats are up for reelection, and three on the School Committee. The Town Council seats are held by Democrats Mark Schwager, Michael Donegan, Renu Englehart, Caryn Corenthal and Mike Zarrella. The School Committee seats are held by Democrats Tim Munoz, Kevin Murphy, and William Hangan.

In the General Assembly, the House District 30 seat is held by Rep. Justine Caldwell (D) and the District 24 seat is held by Rep. Evan Shanley (D). Bridget Valverde (D) holds the Senate District 35 seat, which covers all of East Greenwich.

No official word yet on whether or not these officials will run for reelection.

Here is a Run for Office guide and a calendar put out by the R.I. Secretary of State.