Election 2024: A Lot of Incumbents, 3 Challengers Declare Candidacies

At the end of the three-day candidate declaration period Wednesday (6/26/24), nearly every incumbent EG office holder had filed to run for reelection, along with three challengers. There will be no local primaries. The ballot isn’t set, however, until each candidate submits nomination papers with at least 50 signature by local register voters (100 for state Senate) by July 12.

All five Town Council seats are up for election and the five incumbent Democrats are all running again for a fourth consecutive term. Two Republicans, Peter Rodgers and Kurt Hamel, are also running for Town Council.

The School Committee has three seats up for reelection this year; two incumbents – Tim Munoz and Will Hangan, both Democrats – have signed up to run again. In addition, newcomers Kevin Wright (Democrat) and Victoria Nguyen (Republican) have registered to run.

For local statewide offices, all three Democratic officials – House Dist. 24 Rep. Evan Shanley, House Dist. 30 Rep. Justine Caldwell, and Dist. 35 Sen. Bridget Valverde – are running unopposed, each for a fourth term in office.

Here is a closer look at each candidate and why they decided to run. (Editor’s note: Some candidates did not respond in time for this post; they are welcome to send us information and we will add it – email [email protected]).

Town Council

Caryn Corenthal , 66, a Democrat, was first elected to Town Council in 2018. A reading specialist, she is married and has two grown children.

Mike Donegan , 61, a Democrat, was first elected to Town Council in 2018.

He is running for reelection to “continue our work making East Greenwich the best community in which our families and businesses can thrive promoting an open and transparent government, fiscal responsibility, excellence in education, programs for our seniors and our shared community values.”

Donegan, a lawyer, is married with five children.

Renu Englehart , 58 , a Democrat, was first elected to Town Council in 2018.

She said she decided to run again because she is “concerned about the $150 million bond.” She added, “I’m very proud of the work that this council has done financially and I don’t want to lose momentum.”

Englehart, board chair of the Women & Infants Board, is married with three grown children.

, 58 Kurt Hamel , 44, a Republican, is making his first run for elected office.

“I gladly offer myself as a candidate in this year’s election to give residents the choice they are entitled to,” he said. Issues that he would like to focus on include housing development, economic development, and the recently passed $150 million school construction bond.

Hamel’s professional background is in mechanical engineering and strategic planning. He is married with a young son.

Mark Schwager , 67, a Democrat, has served on the Town Council since 2014. He has served as president of the Town Council since 2018.

A medical doctor, Schwager is married and has three grown children.

Peter Rodgers , 50, a Republican, is making his second run for Town Council.

“I have attended almost every Town Council meeting for the last two years and have a keen grasp on the issues facing our town. I believe that it is important to bring balance to the Council to ensure proper oversight of the $150 million bond for school construction, and I will work hard to represent all residents of East Greenwich.”

Rodgers, a program manager for a large defense contracting firm, is married and has two adult children.

Michael Zarrella , 55, a Democrat, was first elected to Town Council in 2018.

A lawyer, he is married and has three children.

School Committee

Will Hangan , 41, a Democrat, is running for reelection after first being elected in 2020.

“We have a lot of unfinished projects I want to see through,” he said.

Hangan, a certified financial planner, is married and has two children.

Tim Munoz , 66, a Democrat, is running for reelection after first being elected in 2020.

“I am running to see the transformational school building project through to completion, to continue our important policy work, to advance the Strategic Plan and its mission of All Means All and to keep our high performance School Committee together as we continue to serve our students, families and the EG community,” he said.

Munoz is married and has two grown children.

Victoria Sheahan-Nguyen , 50, a Republican, is making her first run for public office.

She told EG News she is running to serve the community by keeping the progress of the $150 million school project transparent as well as making sure schools have the best programs for their students.

Nguyen is a hospital chaplain, and has worked as a teacher, as well as in investment and real estate. She is married with two daughters.

Kevin Wright , a Democrat, is making his first run for public office.

General Assembly

Bridget Valverde , 41, a Democrat, was first elected as the District 35 Senate seat (NK, EG, SK) in 2018. She is married with two children and lives in North Kingstown.

Evan Shanley , 37, a Democrat, was first elected as the House District 24 House seat (Warwick, EG) in 2018.

“ The upcoming potential constitutional convention is what excites me the most about the next two years. It’s an opportunity to explore popular ideas like transforming the lieutenant governor’s office into an inspector general and making public education a constitutional right,” he said.

A lawyer, he is married with two children and lives in Warwick.

Justine Caldwell , 41, a Democrat, was first elected as the District 30 House seat (EG, WG) in 2018.

She is married with two children and lives in East Greenwich.

With reporting help from Elizabeth McNamara.