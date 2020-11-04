Election Results: Election Day Tally (25% of Total) Favors GOP

We will be updating this story as the night progresses.

The first returns have been announced – of tallies from the around 2,200 votes cast in person Tuesday in East Greenwich – and Republicans have a clear lead. But with more than 6,200 votes still to be counted, it is too early for any definitive results.

That said, here’s what we can definitely say: all five Town Councilors have been reelected. President Mark Schwager, Vice President Mike Donegan, Renu Englehart, Caryn Corenthal and Mike Zarrella, all Democrats, ran unopposed.

The School Committee remains muddled. Republican candidate Monica Mason withdrew in October but her name is on the ballot and there are three open seats. If Mason finishes in the top three, the Town Charter will guide the next step, according to the Secretary of State spokesman.

The totals so far:

Will Hangan (D) 755

Monica Mason (R) 1,166

Kevin Murphy (D) 916

Tim Munoz (D) 697

Here’s what the total is so far In the House District 30 race:

Justine Caldwell (D) 630 in EG; 65 in WG Total: 695

Anthony Giarrusso (R) 1,444 in EG; 209 in WG Total: 1,653

Charles Callanan (R) 1,277 in EG; 842 in NK; 691 in Narr.; 105 in SK

Bridget Valverde (D) 661 in EG; 466 in NK; 374 in Narr; 75 in SK

Totals: Callanan 2,915; Valverde 1,576

Senate District 33:

Sen. Lou Raptakis (Dist. 33) ran unopposed.