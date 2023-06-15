Eldredge 5th Graders Celebrate Flag Day in Song

Above: Fifth graders at Eldredge Elementary sing patriotic songs in honor of Flag Day, June 14, 2023, a decades’ old tradition. Submitted photo

In a tradition that stretches back at least to the 1980s and maybe earlier (let us know if you were a student in the 1970s, ’60s or ’50s and remember this event – [email protected]), the fifth graders at Eldredge Elementary sang about a dozen patriotic songs Wednesday, June 14, Flag Day, in front of family members.

Among the songs performed were The Battle Hymn of the Republic, Shh, We’re Writing the Constitution, Grand Old Flag and 50 Nifty United States (catch some of that song here: Eldredge 5th graders on Flag Day 2023). Students also shared the history about the flag itself and the performance ended with 5th graders and audience alike singing the National Anthem together.

Until next year ….