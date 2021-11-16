EG’s Scott Joins Special Olympics 24-Hour Plunge Team

Submitted by EG resident, teacher and Unified Sports coach Adam Scott.

Over the weekend of Dec. 4-5, I will be participating in the Special Olympics R.I. 24-hour Super Plunge as one of the 14 team members. Starting at noon on Saturday, everyone on the team will plunge every hour, on the hour, for 24 straight hours into the cold Atlantic Ocean down at Salty Brine State Beach.

Every dollar raised goes directly to our Special Olympics R.I. athletes and programs. As you may know, I coach the Unified Basketball team at EGHS and also coach our adult snowshoeing team for SORI. I am also a Special Olympics USA National Youth Ambassador Mentor.

This will be my first 24-hour Super Plunge. My first attempt was going to be in March 2020 but was cancelled the week before due to the COVID pandemic. Our new weekend is December 4-5 at Salty Brine State Beach.

To me, Unified Sports and Special Olympics gives all individuals the opportunity to share their talents with one another and to help make a world that values and supports acceptance, inclusion, respect and friendship. We no longer should be looking at the disabilities that an individual person may have but, rather, should help that individual to share their outstanding abilities. Through the use of sports and inclusive student leadership at Cole and EGHS, we are trying to break down the walls of stereotypes so that all people are accepted for who they are and what they can share with one another.

You can help by donating to the Super Plunge (here’s my fundraising page) and sharing this story. Thank you in advance for supporting Special Olympics R.I. and the 24-Hour Super Plunge team.