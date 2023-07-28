EGVFA’s Fox Fire Truck Earns Presidential Award

by | Jul 28, 2023

Above: Bob Farrell, Leigh Johnson and Jim Lukowicz with the Presidential Award given to the Ahrens Fox fire truck July 15 at the SPAAMFA convention. Submitted photo.

The members of the EG Veterans Fireman’s Association Musuem had to act fast after the arrival of the Ahrens Fox fire truck last December. They wanted to be able to drive the truck in the East Greenwich Memorial Day Parade in May and enter it into the fire truck competition at the annual SPAAMFA (Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus) convention in July.

Well, check and check. And an extra check because the Fox was honored at the antique apparatus competition with the Presidential Award July 15, bestowed by the current and past president of SPAAMFA.

The truck wasn’t in terrible condition when it arrived from Meriden, Conn., last December but it wasn’t showcase ready either.

According to Bob Farrell of EGVFA museum committee, more than a dozen EGVFA members flocked to the project, tackling the radiator, the carburetor, wiring, upholstery and ladders. 

“The ladders were the biggest hurdle,” Farrell said, “to get them all striped and cleaned and painted.” There were seven wooden ladders in total. 

The work paid off. And so did all the other work that’s been done at the EGVFA museum. Because the SPAAMFA convention was held at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick this year, the EGVFA invited convention goers to the club for lunch and a tour. It was nice to see how impressed the visitors were, Farrell said. 

The EGVFA museum on Queen Street (just up from Water Street) is open Saturdays from 10 to noon. It’s free but donations for vehicle upkeep are welcome.

EGVFA antique fire trusts at the SPAAMFA convention in Warwick in July. Photo by Bob Farrell

The Fox Ahern ladders, completely refinished. Photo by Bob Farrell

