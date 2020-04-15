EG’s Callanan Announces Run for Senate Dist. 35

Charles (Chad) Callanan, a Republican, has announced plans to run for Rhode Island Senate Dist. 35, which includes parts of East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Narragansett.

Callanan is a retired naval officer who now manages the family-owned Callanan Veterinary Group. This will be his second run for elected office. He made an unsuccessful bid for Town Council in East Greenwich in 2018.

Bridget Valverde, a Democrat from North Kingstown, won the Dist. 35 Senate seat in 2018. She said this week she plans to run for re-election.

According to a press release announcing his candidacy, Callanan’s mission “is to bring honest, fiscally accountable leadership to Rhode Island for the November 3, 2020 election.”

