EGRTC Participates in ‘Wreaths Across America’

Above: EGRTC members at the Wreaths Across America event at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter Dec. 17. From left, Peter Rodgers, Scott Nicchia, Joseph Nicchia, Michael Nicchia, Amanda Blau, Chris Lamendola, and Catherine Rodgers. Submitted photo

On Saturday, Dec. 17, members of the East Greenwich Town Republican Committee (EGRTC) attended the annual Wreaths Across America (WAA) ceremony at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. The mission of this worthwhile organization is to “remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.” The ceremony included a moving tribute by the Rolling Thunder organization to fallen military members. There was special recognition of Gold Star families, POW/MIA military members, and Purple Heart recipients.