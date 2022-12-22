EGRTC Participates in ‘Wreaths Across America’

by | Dec 22, 2022

Above: EGRTC members at the Wreaths Across America event at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter Dec. 17. From left, Peter Rodgers, Scott Nicchia, Joseph Nicchia, Michael Nicchia, Amanda Blau, Chris Lamendola, and Catherine Rodgers. Submitted photo
On Saturday, Dec. 17, members of the East Greenwich Town Republican Committee (EGRTC) attended the annual Wreaths Across America (WAA) ceremony at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. The mission of this worthwhile organization is to “remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.” The ceremony included a moving tribute by the Rolling Thunder organization to fallen military members. There was special recognition of Gold Star families, POW/MIA military members, and Purple Heart recipients.
Afterwards, members of the EGRTC joined hundreds of others in laying wreaths at the graves of these heroes. This year, WAA received the most donations of wreaths in its history, a total of 7,500 wreaths in Rhode Island alone. For more information about this cause, please go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. To learn more about the EGRTC, please visit www.egrtc.org.

EGRTC members laying wreaths. Submitted photo

