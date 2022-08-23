EGPD Training At Cole This Week

Two Days of Increased Police Presence

From Capt. Brian Clement, EGPD Accreditation and Training: The East Greenwich Police Department will be conducting training at Cole Middle School at 100 Cedar Avenue on Tuesday, August 23, and Thursday, August 25. The training will take place from 8:00 a.m. through Noon each day., with multiple officers and police vehicles on sight. There is no need for concern.

Any questions or concerns can be directed via phone Dispatch at East Greenwich Police Department: (401) 884-2244.

Photo credit: Sam Ross/theradioscout.com