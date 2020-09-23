EGPD Picks Up Man Wanted in Providence Stabbing

Tuesday afternoon, EG police arrested a Providence man on a warrant for allegedly having stabbed his mother Saturday. The man, Edward Akinirinlola, 32, was driving east on Division Street near First Avenue when Patrolman Mathew Cipriano pulled him over because he had several objects hanging from his mirror and the rear license plate was not properly secured. Routine checks turned up the felony warrant and Cipriano called for back up. Together with Patrolman John Siligato and Sgt. Terilli, Cipriano took Akinirinlola into custody without incident. He was picked up by Providence police Tuesday evening.