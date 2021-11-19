EGHS’s Petrucci Named Teacher of Year

Above: Mr. Petrucci talks to student before Airband last spring. Photos courtesy of Dana Gee

Rob Petrucci, social studies teacher, tennis and softball coach, and Avenger Theater co-director, was lauded by the School Committee last week for being named the district’s teacher of the year.

During the School Committee meeting Nov. 9, Supt. Alexis Meyer read from his nomination:

“… Complete devotion to the school and its members. If there is someone who exemplifies the quintessential high school teacher, that teacher who goes above and beyond to support all facets of the community at East Greenwich High School, it is Mr. Petrucci.”

She noted, in addition to all of his roles at the high school, he has also been in the forefront in terms of devising ways to include students who are typically left out of certain activities. In Petrucci’s case, Meyer said, he included multi-language learners in the acting class he teaches, “embracing an inclusionary ethos.”

“It’s an amazing honor,” Petrucci said after the Nov. 9 recognition. “When I think of all the other teachers at East Greenwich High School, I’m just shocked that it was me. Everybody there could be district teacher of the year – they are amazing people I work with. We push each other to make each other better. It shows in the classroom and you can see it when you walk through the halls.”

Petrucci said the past 18 months have been challenging, but things are improving.

“I’ve worked really hard in the classroom to bridge the kids from Cole to the high school,” he said of his work this fall, “to get them ready for the high school and the demands and rigor…. I feel like the kids are doing a great job. They’re coming along but it’s been slow going to bring them back. I just didn’t want to rush them too quickly.”

For her part, Meyer said, “I can think of no one more dedicated to East Greenwich High School.”

Congratulations, Mr. Petrucci!